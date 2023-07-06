Janet Yellen's visit, a second handshake attempt with China?

US Treasury secretary janet yellen is all set to arrive in China for a three-day visit from the 6th to the 9th of July. This is the second high-profile visit by a top Washington official to China in just a couple of months. Last month, in a bid to boost the bilateral ties, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Beijing. But upon Blinken's return, the US. President joe biden ended up calling the Chinese president a dictator hinting that the talks didn't go as expected.