Jan 6 Capitol Riots Probe: Hutchinson's testimony shows Secret Service in poor light

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 01:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the House panel investigating the Capitol attack has raised questions against the U.S. Secret Service's planning ahead of the riot and actions taken by agents on January 6.
Read in App