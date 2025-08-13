LOGIN
Jammu & Kashmir: infiltration bid foiled in URI, large scale search operation underway

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 13:05 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 13:05 IST
Pakistan’s Border Action Team attempted a terror attack along the border in URI .The Indian Army has retaliated and launched a massive counter-infiltration operation.

