Jammu & Kashmir govt's new initiative: Amarnath Pilgrimage to become zero-waste

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In the Jammu & Kashmir govt's new initiative, more than 300 volunteers have been assigned to collect waste at Amarnath. Solar pressure cookers placed among Amarnath yatra route.
Read in App