LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: inclement weather forces schools to shut

Jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: inclement weather forces schools to shut

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 19:59 IST
Jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: inclement weather forces schools to shut
A cloudburst in Jammu & Kashmir has triggered inclement weather, forcing authorities to shut schools across affected areas. Watch to know more updates on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos