While Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control with India, and according to the Indian Army, it conducted firing across sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the 11th day. The violations have drawn strong and effective responses from the Indian Army. Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violations in various sectors since the night of April 24th, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. 26 people were killed in the attack that took place on April 22nd, most of them tourists. Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Special Operations Group busted a terrorist hideout in a court area of the Poonch district. Five IEDs were found at the spot and diffused by the bomb squad.