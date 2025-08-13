LOGIN
Jammu & Kashmir: Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC, Gunfight Underway; Soldier Killed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 17:13 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 17:13 IST
Pakistan’s Border Action Team attempted a terror attack along the border in URI .The Indian Army has retaliated and launched a massive counter-infiltration operation.

