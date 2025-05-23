LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 20:10 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 20:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Suspicious movement reported in Pulwama's trial region
Videos May 23, 2025, 20:10 IST

An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning, the J&K Police said.

