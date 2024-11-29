Following a nod by a special NIA Court in Doda, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached properties belonging to seven terrorists in Kishtwar district, officials said
Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Attaches Properties Of Terrorists
