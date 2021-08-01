Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army opens new cafe at Kaman Aman Setu

Aug 01, 2021, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A coffee shop at the Kaman Aman Setu, has been established by Indian Army. This coffee shop will be hosting people from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also people from all across the country.
Read in App