Jammu and Kashmir govt starts first-of-its-kind open air theatre in Dal lake

Oct 30, 2021, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's been decades since the closure of movie theatres in the Kashmir valley and now, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started a first-of-its-kind open air theatre in the middle of Dal lake.Here is a report.
