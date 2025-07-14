Jammu and Kashmir: Appointment letters handed over to families of terror victims

On July 13, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed government job appointment letters to 40 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims in Baramulla. This initiative fulfills a prior commitment made during an outreach event in Anantnag, where the LG pledged to provide employment to eligible family members within 30 days. The administration is also reopening unregistered cases and returning confiscated properties to rightful owners after due investigation. Dedicated helplines have been established in each district to assist affected families.