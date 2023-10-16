Jamie Dimon worried about global market

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
The CEO of the world's largest bank has sounded the alarm bells over the state of the world economy. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan has said that investors might be operating in the most unstable period in recent memory. Dimon has listed a number of risks threatening the global markets as well as his firm. They include Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening campaign, higher interest rates, growing u.S. Debt & geopolitical frictions.

