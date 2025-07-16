LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /James Anderson Signs For Manchester Originals In The Hundred
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 20:59 IST
James Anderson Signs For Manchester Originals In The Hundred
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 20:59 IST

James Anderson Signs For Manchester Originals In The Hundred

England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson is set to play franchise cricket for the very first time. The 42-year-old has signed with the Manchester Originals for this season's Hundred. 

Trending Topics

trending videos