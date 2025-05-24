LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 20:55 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 20:55 IST
Jam-proof FPV drones tear through Ukraine's defences, overtake tanks in the war
Videos May 24, 2025, 20:55 IST

Jam-proof FPV drones tear through Ukraine's defences, overtake tanks in the war

Russia's deployment of jam-proof FPV drones is transforming the battlefield in Ukraine, outmaneuvering traditional defenses and shrinking Ukraine's operational space. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos