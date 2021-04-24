Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will end hunger strike

Apr 24, 2021, 04:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has said he will began ending his hunger strike that he began on March 31. But Navalny insisted that he would maintain his key demand for a visit from his own doctor.
Read in App