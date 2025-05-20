Published: May 20, 2025, 18:04 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 18:04 IST
Videos May 20, 2025, 18:04 IST
Jack Doohan slams fake post falsely attributed to his father | Formula 1
We live in an age where false information spreads just about instantly and reputations can be ruined just as fast. Jack Doohan has become the latest target. The 22-year-old has issued a public plea to stop harassing his family after fake posts claiming to be from his father, motorsport legend Mick Doohan, were widely circulated online. Watch in for more details!