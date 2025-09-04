LOGIN
J&K floods: Rivers rising across Kashmir

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 14:11 IST
Triggering flash flood fears, rising river levels, and travel disruptions... Authorities have issued red and orange alerts across several districts, --- Warning residents to remain vigilant...

