/J&K floods: Alarm over extreme weather events

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 24:29 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 24:29 IST
India has formally alerted Pakistan about the sharp rise in water levels of the Tawi River in Jammu, following continuous rainfall and upstream discharge. Authorities on both sides are on watch, with flood management protocols being activated to mitigate any potential damage downstream.
This alert comes as part of existing bilateral mechanisms under the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing coordinated hydrological responses during monsoon surges.