Ivory Coast's 'THERAPEUTIC' crocs pull in the crowds

The name Yamoussoukro, Ivory coast’s capital is synonymous with a mysterious crocodile ritual which was started by the country’s first president Felix Boigny, who ruled for 33 years. The huge crocodiles which some locals have described as “Yamoussoukro’s sacred crocodiles” were treasured by the president that he named them as part of his security detail. In fact, all his development in his home village where the crocodiles are located is surrounded by this tropical lake, Yamoussoukro crocodile lake, which is home to the reptiles.