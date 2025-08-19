LOGIN
Ivory coast opposition protests grow after thiam, Gbagbo barred from election

Published: Aug 19, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 21:59 IST
Ivory Coast’s PDCI-RDA and Gbagbo’s PPACI rally after exclusion from election, fuelling unrest fears as Ouattara seeks fourth term. Watch to know more updates!

