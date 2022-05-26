'It's ridiculous,' Johnny Depp refutes ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in defamation trial

Published: May 26, 2022, 06:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hollywood Defamation Trial: Actor Johnny Depp has taken to the stand again to testify and refute ex-wife Amber Heard's claims of abuse, watch this report for more.
