Italy marks Genoa bridge disaster in shadow of political crisis
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 15, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
On August 14, Italy commemorated the accident that killed 43 people when the Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy's northwest city, collapsed five years ago.
