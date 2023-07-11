Italy heatwave could come close to breaking European temperature records

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Italy is reeling under surging temperatures and heatwave conditions. But this could be just the beginning. As per reports, temperatures in Italy could get close to breaking a European record this week. The record for the highest temperature in European history was broken on the 11 of august 2021. An Italian town logged a high of 48.8 degrees Celsius. The ongoing heatwave is expected to last for about two weeks in central and southern parts of Italy.