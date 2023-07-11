Italy heatwave could come close to breaking European temperature records
Italy is reeling under surging temperatures and heatwave conditions. But this could be just the beginning. As per reports, temperatures in Italy could get close to breaking a European record this week. The record for the highest temperature in European history was broken on the 11 of august 2021. An Italian town logged a high of 48.8 degrees Celsius. The ongoing heatwave is expected to last for about two weeks in central and southern parts of Italy.