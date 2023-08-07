Italy: Government to offer free rides back from home from night clubs
Six nightclubs in Italy have signed up for the experimental program for drunk drivers. The transport ministry of Italy is putting up trial procedures to give free cab rides to drivers who test positive for alcohol after leaving nightclubs. On Thursday, Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and minister of transport, proposed a trial program to "prevent the increasingly frequent carnage" on the nation's highways on the weekends.