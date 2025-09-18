LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Italy becomes first EU country with full AI regulations in place

Italy becomes first EU country with full AI regulations in place

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 23:22 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 23:22 IST
Italy becomes first EU country with full AI regulations in place
Italy has become the first country in the EU to approve a comprehensive law regulating the use of artificial intelligence

Trending Topics

trending videos