Italy: At least 21 dead after bus falls from bridge in Venice

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
At least 21 people died after a bus fell from a bridge in Venice, Italy on Tuesday (Oct 3). The bus was carrying 40 people of which 21 died and 18 were injured, Venice councillor Renato Boraso said, adding, that the death toll could rise as several of those injured were in critical condition. Officials said the vehicle fell around 15 metres (50 feet) onto electricity lines and caught fire at around 7:45 pm (17.45 GMT).

