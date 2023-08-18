Istanbul opposition Mayor makes 2024 pitch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Istanbul's infamous opposition mayor is back. Ekrem Imamoglu is calling on the CHP party to stop with the internal conflicts and focus on the big picture, the next local election. He has announced his pitch too. Imamoglu is setting out to defend the city. Ghadi francis gets you the report.

