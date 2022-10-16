LIVE TV
Istanbul: Fire breaks out in 24-storey skyscraper
Published: Oct 16, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A massive fire has broken out in a 24-storey skyscraper in Istanbul. The reports say that the bottom levels of the high-rise quickly caught on fire and rapidly spread to the top stories. Watch the video to know more details.
