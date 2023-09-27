ISRO's Venus mission is unofficially known as 'Shukrayaan'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
ISRO's Venus mission is unofficially known as 'Shukrayaan'. The name is derived from the Sanskrit words "Shukra" meaning Venus and "yana" meaning craft or vehicle.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos