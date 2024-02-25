ISRO's LVM3 rocket engines tested and ready to ferry Gaganyaan astronauts

Not all rockets can carry astronauts to space...to carry astronauts, a rocket and all its engines have to be specifically modified and tested...This process is known as human-rating.... In a big breakthrough, the Indian Space agency has tested and readied all the engines of its most powerful rocket LVM3, which will launch the Gaganyaan Astronaut missions...For more on this, WION Senior Correspondent SIdharth.M.P spoke to Dr. V. Narayanan, who heads ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.