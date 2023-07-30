videos
ISRO successfully launches Singapore's earth observing satellite
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 30, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
ISRO has successfully carried out its second launch mission this month: Seven Singaporean polar satellites have been successfully placed in orbit.
