Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat Sees India as Brother, Eyes Growth through Collaboration

Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat, currently on a visit to India, expressed the potential for collaboration between the two countries, stating that India is seen as a "brother" and such cooperation can "boost and scale our growth". The minister is on an India visit & is the first minister under the current Netanyahu govt to visit the country. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "I understand the potential of collaboration with India...we could actually together provide to the world new ideas, new initiatives in food production from the sea in Agrotech". During India visit Barkat, who has served as mayor of Jerusalem in the past, will hold a meeting with Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and travel to Mumbai as well. Asked about Adani's investment in his country & concern regarding the recent Hindenberg report, he said, " we are proud of the fact that an Indian businessman invested in Israel, the fact that Israel accepted that investment in a positive way." Adani group has invested in Israel's Haifa port. The minister also spoke about challenges arising from terrorism, protests in his country etc.