/Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 12: Hamas Site Destroyed, Israel Claims

At least 12 people have been killed following Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, according to local officials. The Israeli military says the operation targeted and destroyed a Hamas-linked site operating inside Lebanese territory. The strikes mark a significant escalation along Israel’s northern front and come amid heightened regional tensions. The Israel Defense Forces stated the facility was being used for militant activity, while Lebanese sources reported casualties and damage in the targeted area. The developments add pressure to an already volatile border situation involving armed groups operating in southern Lebanon. It remains unclear whether further retaliation could follow.