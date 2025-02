The state of Israel is now calling for the complete demilitarization of southern Syria. Syria, remember, is a sovereign nation, and Israel is issuing a warning to its new rulers against deploying their military in the south of Damascus. This refers to the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the offensive that ended up in toppling the Bashar al-Assad government in December. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu now says that his country will not allow forces from HTS or the New Syrian Army to enter the area south of Damascus.