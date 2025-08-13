/Israeli op'n chief Lapid calls for a general strike in solidarity with hostages

Opposition leader Yair Lapid is calling on all Israelis — including government supporters — to join the general strike on Sunday, August 17, in solidarity with the families of hostages and victims of Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack. Organized by the October Council, the strike aims to protest the ongoing war in Gaza and the government's planned military operations, which families fear could further endanger hostages. Lapid emphasizes shared grief, unity, and responsibility.