Israeli jets strike Hamas weapons manufacturing sites after rockets reportedly fired from Gaza strip
Earlier today, clashes erupted inside the Al-aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The mosque compound in the old city of east Jerusalem has previously seen clashes and violence between Palestinians and Israelis. Clashes have been particularly witnessed during Ramadan, which draws tens of thousands of worshippers to Al-aqsa. The holy Muslim site is built on top of what Jews call the temple mount, Judaism's holiest site.