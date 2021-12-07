Israeli children return to schools after Hanukkah holidays

Dec 07, 2021, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the Hanukkah holiday comes to an end and students in Israel head back to their classes. Young children are required to get tested for the COVID-19 before being allowed back to their school. WION's Jodie Cohen, brings you the details.
