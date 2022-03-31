Israeli-based startup 'Beewise' aims to revive the disappearing bee population

Mar 31, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An Israeli-based startup company has claimed to have created robotic beehives. The company says that its agricultural technology has saved more than 160 million bees in the past year and it aims at saving bees from climate change.
