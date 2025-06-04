LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israeli army: Probing incident of firing at Gazans near aid site | Israel-Hamas war
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 16:36 IST
Israeli army: Probing incident of firing at Gazans near aid site | Israel-Hamas war
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 16:36 IST

Israeli army: Probing incident of firing at Gazans near aid site | Israel-Hamas war

At least 27 people have been killed in southern Gaza as Israeli troops opened fire near a U.S.-backed aid center.

Trending Topics

trending videos