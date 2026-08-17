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Israeli air force officer caught betting on next bombing on Iran, Yemen

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 23:16 IST
#gravitas An Israeli air force officer has been arrested on suspicion of using sensitive information to place bets on polymarket, including wagers tied to Israeli military strikes in Iran and Yemen.

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