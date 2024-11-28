A new Israeli opinion poll shows the popularity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party continuing to fall amid escalating domestic opposition.
Israel: What Latest Polls Says About Netanyahu Government?
Advertisment
A new Israeli opinion poll shows the popularity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party continuing to fall amid escalating domestic opposition.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.