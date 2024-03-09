LIVE TV

Israel war: UN says, 'settlement expansion in West Bank amounts to war crime'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
According to the United Nations, there has been a record expansion in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem sparking fears that the Israel Palestine conflict could be becoming even more complicated. Israel's government has advanced plans for more than 3,000 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Authority condemned the plans, which are reportedly the first to be approved since June.