Israel vs Palestine: How India is preparing for a Hamas style attack

The Hamas attack on October 7 has shocked the world, and led to a massive counteroffensive by Israel thousands of miles away, one country has been fighting such cross-border infiltration for years. INDIA. Indian security establishment has been studying and analysing the Hamas terror attack to prepare for a similar scenario. This is India’s game plan for a Hamas-style terror attack. Watch WION's marquee defence and diplomacy show Game Plan, with Shivan Chanana.