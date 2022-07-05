Israel to test bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh

In an attempt to further investigate the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist Shereen Abu Aqleh, Israel is planning to test the bullet that resulted in her killing, this is to determine whether one of its soldiers shot the victim.
