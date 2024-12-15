In a dramatic escalation, Israel launched 60 airstrikes on Syria in under four hours, marking a significant increase in military action between the two nations. The strikes targeted various sites, including military positions and weapons depots. This surge in Israeli airstrikes comes amid growing tensions in the region, with both countries on edge over strategic and security concerns. The rapid response highlights Israel's military capabilities and its determination to defend its interests in the volatile Middle East.
Israel-Syria: 60 Israeli Strikes On Syria In Less Than Four Hours
