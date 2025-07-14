LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 23:29 IST
Israel Strikes Water Distribution Site, 6 Children Killed
Israeli forces attack Palestinians trying to get water in central Gaza, killing children, as they continue to target residential areas.

