/Israel Strikes Hamas Officials In Qatar

Published: Sep 09, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 22:36 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, following a deadly shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier claimed by the Palestinian militant group. Qatar, which has been a key mediator in efforts to broker a truce in Gaza, said Israeli strikes targeted the homes of several members of Hamas's political bureau residing in the Gulf country, , where the militant group's senior leadership is based.