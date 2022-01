Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co (BA.N) KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $3.1 billion.The deal, signed on Thursday, is part of an upgrade of Israel's air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters.