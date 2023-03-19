Israel protests over judicial reforms, demonstrators scuffle with security forces

Protests in Israel against the planned judicial reforms have now entered their eleventh week. Demonstrators once again gathered in the city of Tel Aviv. Like every Saturday, this time too Israelis flocked the streets of Tel Aviv as part of nationwide demonstrations against the judicial overhaul. Waiving national flags, the demonstrators chanted slogans and marched across the streets. Israeli forces could be seen pushing the protesters away in an effort to disperse. But protesters continued to showcase their disapproval. As the bill moves towards ratification - protests too are getting intensified. Protesters here also tried to block a highway at the site. This led to scuffle as police tried to clear off the protesters.